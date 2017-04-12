South Africa: Chris Morris Sets IPL Alight With Whirlwind Knock

When he plays like he did on Tuesday night, it is almost impossible to see the Proteas going into battle in the ICC Champions Trophy in June without Chris Morris in their starting XI.

The 29-year-old allrounder was in simply scintillating form for the Delhi Daredevils in their IPL clash against the Rising Pune Supergiant.

The Daredevils batted first, and when Morris came to the crease they were 166/4 after 18.2 overs.

By the time they were done, Morris has smashed them to 205/4 off 20.

An incredibly highly-rated player in IPL circles, Morris proved his worth by hitting 38* off just 9 balls.

He hit his first ball for four with a beatiful inside/out lofted drive off leg-spinner Adam Zampa - shot which commentator Kevin Pietersen said would be difficult for a batsman who was 70*.

Morris didn't stop there, and he hit Zampa for 16 off the last four balls of the over.

By the end of the innings, Morris had walloped four 4s and three 6s in a cameo innings that has reminded national selectors of his ability just before the Champions Trophy.

Morris also took 1/19 with the ball in two overs as the Daredevils won by 97 runs.

