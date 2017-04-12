A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 5-year-old Soweto boy in the neck and sucked his blood, police said on Tuesday.

"The man saw the children playing in the streets and then grabbed one of them. He stabbed him in the neck and then allegedly sucked his blood," Captain Kay Makhubela said.

The boy died on the scene, in Orlando East, on Monday afternoon.

"Community members caught the man and assaulted him. He was taken to hospital under police guard," he said.

He will appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court once he was discharged from hospital.

