Uganda: MP Munyagwa Spends Another Night in Luzira Prison

Kampala — By the time of filing this story, Kawempe South Member of Parliament, Mr Mubarak Munyagwa was still in Luzira prison as he had not made a refund of over Shs100m he allegedly fleeced from a city businessman one Mr John Baptist Maali.

Mr Munyagwa's troubles stem from a civil suit of 2016 in which he was ordered by Court to refund Mr Maali's money which he is said to have swindled in a fake land deal.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Mr Edward Kyalula the court bailiff who arrested Mr Munyagwa on Monday said they had not received any proposal of the MP intending pay the money in question.

"It seems all MP Munyagwa's friends have disserted him, nobody has approached us and we have not yet sought for a production warrant for him. That means he will have to spend another night in Luzira," Mr Kyalula said.

In the civil suit filed before the Commercial Court, Mr Maali stated that on February 3, 2015 Mr Munyagwa through his agent, a one Meddie Basajja approached him saying he was interested in selling his land at Kyadondo in Kalerwe, a city suburb measuring 0.316 hectares.

Mr Munyagwa reportedly convinced Mr Maali that the land in question was his after buying it from one Bakali Sentongo and that he was processing its title from Kampala District Land Board.

Mr Maali explained that after Munyagwa's assurance that the land in question belongs to him; on February 5, 2015 they made a sale agreement in which was witnessed by Mr Munyagwa's lawyer Mr Joseph Kyazze and his agent Basajja.

He said that he paid Shs100m to the MP who promised to vacate the land and also give him transfer forms to process the land title. However, later his attempts to meet Mr Munyagwa who was then the Kawempe Mayor failed. Mr Munyagwa reportedly refused to vacate the land.

Basing on the warrant of committal signed by Ms Flavia Matovu, the deputy registrar execution and bailiff division, Mr Munyagwa will keep in prison for a period of not exceeding six months until he pays.