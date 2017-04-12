Sudan: South Darfur Teachers Remain Detained Without Charge

Nyala — Four school teachers from Gireida have remained in detention for five months without charges laid upon them or trial.

The four higher secondary school teachers were detained on 10 November, without knowing the reasons. Saber Abdallah Ahmed, Shamsuldin Mohamad Harin, Mohamed Musa Daoud, and Bahruldin Adam El Toam have been transferred to Kober Prison in Nyala.

"They have not been interrogated either," a relative of one of the detainees told Radio Dabanga. "This is a violation of the rights of detainees and blatant violation of the law."

He called on the authorities to release them immediately or bring them to a fair trial.

The teachers were accused of organised a protest in November, held against a number of militia attacks in several villages in Gireida that month. Their arrest came under the instruction of the Commissioner of Gireida using the Emergency Measures after their protest.