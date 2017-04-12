11 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: KDF Kills 15 Al Shabaab Militants in Gedo, Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in conjunction with Amisom troops on Monday killed 15 Al Shabaab militants in Somalia and wounded many others.

KDF spokesman Colonel Joseph Owuor said the militants were killed in an early Monday morning operation that saw KDF and Amisom forces attack an Asl Shabaab camp 4km west of Catamaa, 104 km from the Kenya-Somalia border town of El Wak.

"KDF Amisom detachment from a nearby location engaged the terrorists using artillery and mortar fire and successfully destroyed the terrorists' camp," said Colonel Owuor, adding that such operations will continue "until all the terrorists are eliminated to ensure that locals continue to enjoy peace and security."

The latest operation comes two days after another KDF/Amisom operation killed Al Shabaab commander Bashe Nure Hassan and some of his lieutenants who were about to attack a Somalia National Army in the town of Kuday.

Somalia

Pirate Leader Missing After Attempted Hijack

A notorious Somali pirate leader is missing following an attempt Saturday to hijack a cargo ship, maritime sources and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.