Somalia: KDF Kills 15 Al Shabaab Militants in Gedo, Somalia

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in conjunction with Amisom troops on Monday killed 15 Al Shabaab militants in Somalia and wounded many others.

KDF spokesman Colonel Joseph Owuor said the militants were killed in an early Monday morning operation that saw KDF and Amisom forces attack an Asl Shabaab camp 4km west of Catamaa, 104 km from the Kenya-Somalia border town of El Wak.

"KDF Amisom detachment from a nearby location engaged the terrorists using artillery and mortar fire and successfully destroyed the terrorists' camp," said Colonel Owuor, adding that such operations will continue "until all the terrorists are eliminated to ensure that locals continue to enjoy peace and security."

The latest operation comes two days after another KDF/Amisom operation killed Al Shabaab commander Bashe Nure Hassan and some of his lieutenants who were about to attack a Somalia National Army in the town of Kuday.