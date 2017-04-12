11 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Arrests Suspected Wanted Al-Shabab Member

Kenya's most wanted terror suspect linked to ISIS recruitment exercise Ali Hussein Ali alias Trusted One and accomplice Abdi Mohamed Yussuf have been detained for 30 days for police to conclude investigations.

The two were arrested in Malindi within Kilifi County on April 7. According to court documents by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), the two have links to ISIS, Al-Shabaab and the Magafe human smuggling network in Libya.

According to the investigating officer, Abdi Shakur, Ali played a key role in facilitating the travel of recruits from Kenya and Somalia to join ISIS in Libya as well as facilitating illegal immigrants to enter Europe via Libya.

The duo was initially arrested on March 28 at Watamu and were later produced before the Malindi Chief Magistrates court which gave police 10 days to complete investigations.

The file was closed on April 7, but the suspects were re-arrested and taken to ATPU headquarters. They had a Sh2 million bounty on their heads. The case will be mentioned on May 9.

