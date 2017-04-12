Uganda: Church Disowns Kazinda in Illicit Enrichment Case

Kampala — The Catholic Church congregation has disowned jailed former principal accountant in Prime Minister's office (OPM) Geoffrey Kazinda that it has never received from him any properties as alleged in his case of illicit enrichment.

Brother Gerard Mwebe of Brothers of Christian Instruction and the third prosecution witness told court that between 2009-2015, he was the major superior of the church, which gave him all the powers to oversee what takes place at the province and correcting the brothers from going astray although there was also a superior general, provisional superior who worked with the council of six people who include; board of trustees, education secretary.

He explained that ... ."The role of the provisional superior is to cater for the spiritual and material welfare of the brothers and the board of trustees is the body responsible with the legal aspects of the church".

Court heard that Brother Mwebe was informed by Brother Gerard Byaruhanga whom he referred to as his superior that the family of the late Lwokya, the father of Kazinda was offering the church a gift which he would not mention until it was processed but all he needed from him (Mwebe) was a certificate of incorporation of the brothers and the constitution of the registered trustees of the Brothers of Christian Instruction.

Brother Mwebe told court that he was surprised when he was shown documents which included land titles and a letter of transfer of land in Bukoto baring his signature to Trustees of Uganda Brothers of Christian Instruction.

"I signed on the transfer forms which were brought to me by Brother Byaruhanga but we have never received any property from the late Lwokya's family and these properties have never been registered in the assets of the church," he said.

The registered owner of the land before its transfer was Ms Teopista Nanfuka , Kazinda's mother " However it is not among our properties we have as a church," he added.

During cross examination, Kazinda's lawyer, Mr Earnest Kalimbala asked Brother Mwebe on whether he knew about the family of Kazinda donating land to the church as he had stated in his statement before the IGG'S office, he said that it was a mistake he made although he did not make another statement that they were not given land.

According to the indictment report submitted by the IGG prosecutors, Kazinda registered at least four properties under the Catholic Church congregation, the Brothers of Christian Instruction, whom he used as proxy to stash away property.

In the summary of the case, a copy of which was seen by Daily Monitor, Ms Sarah Birungi, the director legal affairs in the IGG's office, states that Kazinda used a company registered in the names of Trustees of Uganda Brothers of Christian Instruction to acquire real estates.

Court also heard from the fourth prosecution witness, Mr Charles Kawubi, a car dealer that Kazinda was the sole owner of the three lavish cars that were found at his home with registration numbers AK1, AK2 and a Mitsiku.

The car dealer informed court that he never dealt directly with Mr Kazinda as he only got payment of his cars from Kazinda's brother a one Mirembe and Faiswal.

Prosecution alleges that between 2009 and 2012, Kazinda being the principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister maintained a standard of living above that which was commensurate with his then current or past known source of income or assets.

It is also alleged that in the same period, Kazinda was in control and possession of property whose value was established to be over Shs3billion which was disproportionate to his then current and past known sources of income and assets.

The trial Judge at the Anti-Corruption court Margaret Tibulya adjourned the case to April 18.