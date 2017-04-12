South Africa: Sex Video Prison Warder Found Dead in Cell

A correctional services official who was fired for having sex with a policewoman while on duty, has committed suicide in jail.

"He was found dead in a single cell in the early hours of April 5. He was due to appear in court on the same day for sentencing," Gauteng Correctional Services spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said on Monday.

Paul Zwane was taken to Johannesburg prison on March 31, after being found guilty of kidnapping and rape.

He had worked for correctional services for 15 years and was dismissed on August 30, 2011.

He was supposed to be guarding a prisoner who had been taken to Leratong Hospital when he had sex with a woman police officer.

"He had conducted himself in an improper and unacceptable matter that flouted the department's code of conduct," Morwane said.

News24