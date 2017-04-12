Malawi Police in Phalombe district have arrested a 25-year-old woman who ganged up with her son to beat up her husband who eventually died.

Police have identified the woman as Esnath Chinangwa and the deceased as Wilford Chinangwa,45, from Ndalama village, T/A Chiwalo in the district.

Meanwhile the 16-year-old son Samson Maliro is on the run and police are investigating him.

Police Publicist for the district, Augustus Nkhwazi told Nyasa Times that the suspects committed the offence on Friday 7th April, 2017 at around 5pm.

"At around 5pm the deceased came home from fishing and found his wife preparing nsima for late lunch. He ordered her to stop cooking as it was already late for lunch. This did not please the wife and her son. A fight ensued among the three," explained Nkhwazi.

Neighbors rushed in to calm the situation and found he deceased badly injured. He was rushed to Nambazo Health Centre where he the following day.

Postmortem indicated that he died of internal bleeding.

Police arrested the wife and investigations are underway to apprehend Maliro who is at large.

Esther Chinangwa is expected to answer murder charges contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.