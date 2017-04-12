12 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mother Gang Up With Son to Kill Hubby - Malawi Police Arrest Her, Son On the Run

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maurice Nkawihe

Malawi Police in Phalombe district have arrested a 25-year-old woman who ganged up with her son to beat up her husband who eventually died.

Police have identified the woman as Esnath Chinangwa and the deceased as Wilford Chinangwa,45, from Ndalama village, T/A Chiwalo in the district.

Meanwhile the 16-year-old son Samson Maliro is on the run and police are investigating him.

Police Publicist for the district, Augustus Nkhwazi told Nyasa Times that the suspects committed the offence on Friday 7th April, 2017 at around 5pm.

"At around 5pm the deceased came home from fishing and found his wife preparing nsima for late lunch. He ordered her to stop cooking as it was already late for lunch. This did not please the wife and her son. A fight ensued among the three," explained Nkhwazi.

Neighbors rushed in to calm the situation and found he deceased badly injured. He was rushed to Nambazo Health Centre where he the following day.

Postmortem indicated that he died of internal bleeding.

Police arrested the wife and investigations are underway to apprehend Maliro who is at large.

Esther Chinangwa is expected to answer murder charges contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Malawi

Sex Workers Elect New Leadership

Thyolo-Luchenza Sex Workers Association has elected new leadership during elections held on Friday at Luchenza Community… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.