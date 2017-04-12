Sudan: Crime in South Darfur - Three Killed, Soldiers Wounded

Nyala / El Malam / Niteaga — South Darfur has witnessed a series of killings in violent incidents during the weekend.

On Saturday evening four armed men attacked a television club in Duma camp for for displaced people, south of Nyala. They surrounded the clubhouse and opened fire into the air and directly at visitors of the club. Two people were killed. The attackers robbed the visitors of their money and mobile phones.

In an ambush on El Malam to Keila road, a military officer was shot dead and three soldiers were wounded. The military force is stationed in Keila in order to protect displaced people who voluntarily return from the camps in Manawashi.

According to a source in the area, militiamen stopped the vehicle of the commander under the pretext that his vehicle was showing malfunctions. They offered to repair it. As the commander disembarked the vehicle the militiamen shot and killed him.

A listener informed Radio Dabanga that armed men seriously wounded the driver of a vehicle on its way from Shearia in East Darfur to Niteaga in South Darfur on Saturday. A team of engineers of a telecommunication company were aboard the vehicle.

One of the passengers was also wounded when the attackers opened fire on the moving car. They robbed them of all the equipment, money and mobile phones.