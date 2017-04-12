11 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Arrest Five Leading Elements in Human Trafficking

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces have arrested five leading members of human trafficking and seized six four-wheel vehicles of them loaded with various types of weapons at the Triangle Area in the Sudanese - Egyptian - Chadian border.

In a statement to SUNA, the General Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglu (Hemaidti) said that his forces were able to arrest gangs involved in human trafficking after chasing and fierce fighting.

He said that his forces remained playing their patriotic role in the combating of cross-border, human trafficking and arms, drugs and gold smuggling crimes.

Gen. Daglu announced that the arrested elements are of different nationalities and outstanding figures in human trafficking, adding that members of these gangs have fled after their defeat inside the Libyan territories.

