11 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Emir of Kuwait Holdtalks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kuwait — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Emir of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, held Tuesday joint talks in the presence of ministers of the two sides.

The talks covered the bilateral relations and the situations in the Arab World.

The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said in a press statement following the meeting that the two sides assured the keenness to strengthen furthe the relations between Sudan and Kuwait, adding that the Emir of Kuwait has appreciated Sudan's stances in supporting the issues of the Arab nation.

President Al-Bashir, on his part, has affirmed that Sudan is a genuine part of the Arab nation, lauding the continuous Kuwaiti support to Sudan since the independence while Amir of Kuwait has affirmed his country's political and economic support to Sudan.

Prof. Ghandour pointed out that the Emir of Kuwait has congratulated Sudan on the lifting of the US sanctions that were imposed imposed on it.

The Foreign Minister indicated that the talks covered the overall situations in the Arab World, adding the views of the two countries were identical concerning the developments in Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Iraq.

Sudan

Rwandan Peacekeepers in Darfur Commemorate

Rwanda peacekeepers deployed under United Nations African Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), together with members of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.