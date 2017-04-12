Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Emir of Kuwait Holdtalks

Kuwait — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Emir of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, held Tuesday joint talks in the presence of ministers of the two sides.

The talks covered the bilateral relations and the situations in the Arab World.

The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said in a press statement following the meeting that the two sides assured the keenness to strengthen furthe the relations between Sudan and Kuwait, adding that the Emir of Kuwait has appreciated Sudan's stances in supporting the issues of the Arab nation.

President Al-Bashir, on his part, has affirmed that Sudan is a genuine part of the Arab nation, lauding the continuous Kuwaiti support to Sudan since the independence while Amir of Kuwait has affirmed his country's political and economic support to Sudan.

Prof. Ghandour pointed out that the Emir of Kuwait has congratulated Sudan on the lifting of the US sanctions that were imposed imposed on it.

The Foreign Minister indicated that the talks covered the overall situations in the Arab World, adding the views of the two countries were identical concerning the developments in Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Iraq.