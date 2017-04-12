11 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Acting Minister of Interior - Sudan Tops African Countries in Hosting Refugees, Including Syrian Refugees

Khartoum — The Acting Minister for Interior, Babikir Ahmed Digna, said Sudan is leading African countries in hosing refugees including Syrian nationals.

The Minister who on Tuesday received the Deputy head of the UN Refugees Agency UNHCR for the Middle East, Tariq Kurdi, said the meeting discussed ways to assist the Sudan in a way that cope with the influx of refugees into the country, particularly the Syrian nationals who have not received the assistance they deserve though they keep on arriving to the Sudan daily.

The Minister has meanwhile pointed out that there are plans underway to train all Sudanese nationals working in the humanitarian domains in the country.

