South Africa: Wits Student in Court After Alleged Assault

A Wits University student appeared in Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly attacking a lecturer and damaging property.

Mangaliso Sambo, 21, had his case postponed to Wednesday, police spokesperson Mduduzi Zondi said.

He faces charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

He and another student allegedly demanded to be let into a meeting of the Wits School of Education's executive committee in Parktown last week Thursday. The two are members of the Education Students' Council.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the council's chairperson and deputy chairperson were already there to represent them.

Some members of staff tried to prevent the two students from entering the meeting room and asked them to leave, which was when Sambo allegedly attacked a member of staff.

Security guards removed them, but they returned later and allegedly attacked an academic and broke windows and overturned furniture in the campus control office.

A lecturer and a campus control manager were taken to Milpark Hospital and discharged later.

Sambo and the other student were both suspended. Sambo was arrested. Both would face disciplinary proceedings.

Patel said Wits would not tolerate any form of violence.

"The university will act forthrightly, within its rules, policies and procedures, against anyone perpetrating acts of violence on our campuses, and will pursue criminal charges where appropriate."

