Palestine has hailed Zimbabwe for its unwavering and continued support of its cause in the wake of continued aggression by Israel in violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution recognising it as an independent state.

The UNSC urged respect for the rights of Palestinians in the establishment of just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Taghrid Senour said the good bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine had strengthened the Palestinians and ensured they remain optimistic that they will be free from Israeli occupation.

Mrs Senour said this during a meeting he had with Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga to whom she had paid a courtesy call at the ruling party's headquarters.

"There are many things that unite us," she said.

"We are happy with the support that we have been getting from friendly countries like Zimbabwe through President Mugabe. With your support we know that the freedom of Palestine will eventually be realised."

Mrs Senour said they were keen to strengthen relations with the Zanu-PF Youth League. She rapped Israel, saying it had continued to occupy Palestine in areas like West Bank.

In an interview soon after their meeting, Cde Chipanga said Zanu-PF youths will soon pay a reciprocal visit as a way of strengthening their relationship.

"We are quite excited by the visit of Her Excellence the Ambassador," he s aid.

"We share the same challenges, mainly that of meddling by Western imperialists. Palestine's sovereignty is under attack from imperialists, so we discussed ways to deal with that.

"We will soon welcome a delegation of youths from Palestine and that will be followed by a reciprocal visit by members of our Youth League. We want to strengthen our already existing bilateral relations."

Cde Chipanga said they agreed to revive the International Anti-Imperialism Youth Organisation in their attempt to forge alliance to fight the scourge from Western powers. The other area they discussed, said Cde Chipanga, was how to strengthen cooperation in areas like agriculture, especially horticulture.

Two weeks ago, Mrs Senour held a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

During the meeting, Adv Mudenda rapped the international community like the United Nations Human Rights Commission and International Red Cross for not doing enough to address the Palestinian question.

He urged the Arab world to speak with one voice in dealing with the Palestine question in the wake of occupation by Israel.