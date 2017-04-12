11 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Trade Meets WTO Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister of Commerce, Ambassador Salah Mohamed Al-Hassan met at his office Tuesday with the Permanent Representative of Sudan Mission in Geneva Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, the visiting Japanese delegation, headed by the Chairman of the Working Group on Sudan's Accession to WTO, Mr. Kwana Ruski.

Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail said that the visit came to check on the completion of arrangements to join the World Trade Organization, "We can say that we have completed the files to join," he added.

The ambassador pointed out that the Ministry of Commerce was one of the most important ministries in this regard, "And therefore we have been keen to meet with the minister, the Ministry's Undersecretary and those responsible for this file and according to the road map, Sudan has completed its file to join the World Trade Organization in December this year." Said the ambassador, pointing out that the Japanese delegation, headed by the Chairman of the Working Group, met with the Prime Minister, Vice President of the Republic and the Chairman of the Higher Committee on Sudan WTO Accession as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Commerce. The delegation also met with the Speaker of the Parliament and the Committee assigned to this file.

