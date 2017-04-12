Sudan: Al-Basher - Kuwaiti Fund Is the Major Donor for Development Projects in Sudan

Kuwait — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has pointed out that Kuwait has been financing all the development and strategic projects in Sudan without demanding repayment of the debts, describing the Kuwaiti Fund as the major donor for Sudan development projects.

Al-Basher who was addressing the Sudanese community in Kuwait, Tuesday, at his resident, in Bayan Palace, has described the Sudanese-Kuwaiti relations as strong and deeply rooted, lauding the role played by the Sudanese forces which were stationed in the Kuwait-Iraq-borders.

The President has lauded the Kuwaiti people and government, referring that Kuwait was the first country to restore its relations with Sudan after the Gulf War.

He affirmed the government concern over the Sudanese in diaspora and solving their issues, expressing the state's commitment to promote the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working abroad to a commission for Welfare of expatriates.