11 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Egypt Visit Sudanese Held in Qanatir Prison

Cairo — The Sudanese ambassador to Cairo, Abdul Mahmood Abdul Haleem, has paid a visit to the Sudanese nationals currently held in Qanatir prison in Egypt

Ambassador Haleem who is Sudan's permanent representative to the Arab League, told the Sudanese subjects that the embassy was very concerned about the condition and situation of the Sudanese national and listened to their concern and observation about the prison.

The ambassador also thanked the authorities in the prison for facilitating the visit by himself and members of the Sudan embassy to the prison to inspect the situation of the Sudanese subjects there.

