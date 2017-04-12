11 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Ministry's Actual Network Connection With Central Bank's Electronic Payments Starts

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning announced Tuesday the effective operation of the ministry's network service with the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS).

The Director General of the Administration of Information and Communication Technology at the Ministry of Finance, Engineer Al-Tayib Abu Kasawi said that the payments were sent electronically and the non-electronic payments were stopped as of Tuesday, adding that the first operations of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) were carried out through the direct payment, revealing continuation of service during the next two days at the rest of the government units, referring to the execution of the payments directly whenever they reached the Bank of Sudan.

Abu Kasawi pointed to the efforts of IT staff and technical team in supporting the TSA management to enable the ministry to arrive at the stage of direct payment, stressing their readiness to apply it in all federal units.

