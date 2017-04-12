Kenya: Harambee Starlets U20 Team Selected

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Tuesday kicked off the national U20 women team selection in Eldoret, in an effort aimed at growing women football in the country.

In what is yet another milestone from the federation, the national football governing body has also named Harambee Startlets captain Ann Aluoch and former Makolanders Midfielder Jackline Akoth as coaches for the team, scheduled to play Jordan in September.

"We are committed to developing the game at all levels and across all genders," said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

"It is our belief that the national U20 women team will offer the much needed transition for young players to join the Harambee Starlets, something that has been lacking in the past.

"We also feel it is an opportunity for women to step into leadership positions and take up roles that have in the past been held by men, and that is why we have appointed Aluoch and Akoth to head the team's technical bench.

"That said and done we will assess and closely monitor the performance of the two with a view of assisting them grow in their new roles," explained the FKF President.

A total of 40 players have been called to camp for the selection, as early preparation to take on Jordan away on September 17.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Dinah Tebesi (Wiyeta Girls), Lizzy Auma (Sindo Girls), Lavender Abuongo (Nginda Girls), Judith Osimbo (Nyakach Girls), Regina Shehe (St Johns Kaloleni) Lilian Awuor (Nyakach Girls)

Defenders

Shahim Mohamed (St Pauls Abwao), Leah Cherotich (Wiyeta Girls), Faith Othuon (Sindo Girls), Edha Ochuodho (Sindo Girls), Deborah Leokoe (Kirangara Girls), Valary Karisa (St Johns Kaloleni), Ida Akoth (Nginda Girls), Phoebe Oketch (Magadi Secondary), Harriet Mola (Sindo Girls), Linda Adhiambo (St Johns Kaloleni), Mary Wambui (Nginda Girls)

Midfielders

Stella Onyango (Wiyeta Girls), Elizabeth Katungwa (St Johns Kaloleni), Tina Turner (St Pauls Abwao), Brenda Achieng (St Pauls Abwao), Rachel Mwema (Nginda Girls), Martha Karami (Wiyeta Girls), Irene Kasache (Nginda Girls), Winfred Achieng (St Johns Kaloleni), Nuru Hadima Mustafa (St Johns Kaloleni), Corazone Aquino (Soccer Queens), Sherryl Angach (Olympic High), Rhoda Mbithe (Gaspo), Mercy Airo (Nyakach Girls)

Attackers

Cynthia Akinyi (Nyakach Girls), Teresia Lundu (Nyakach Girls), Lucy Akoth Achieng (St Pauls Abwao), Maureen Khakasa (Wiyeta Girls), Ondenyo Kemunto (Sindo Girls), Faith Karwithia (Kirangara Girls), Christina Kitalu (Nginda Girls), Amina Randu (St Johns Kaloleni), Diana Achieng (St Pauls Abwao), Christine Awuor (St Pauls Abwao).

AUTHOR: Capital Sport