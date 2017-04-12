8 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Using 'Dirty Apartheid Tactics' - Cope

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC is deploying dirty tactics similar to those employed by the apartheid government, the Congress of the People has said following a nationwide march against President Jacob Zuma.

Violence broke out in a Durban when a DA protester was beaten with sticks, allegedly by participants in a separate ANC Youth League-led march in the city.

"COPE wants to remind the ANC that during our freedom struggle, especially during the 1980s at the height of the threat posed by United Democratic Front against apartheid and later in the 1990's after the unbanning of the ANC and other political parties, the apartheid government also unleashed vigilante groups to attack, intimidate and disrupt the people's March to a democratic country," spokesperson Dennis Bloem said on Saturday.

He said the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKVA) were employed to intimidate and instil fear into anyone who wanted to voice opposition against Zuma.

The party applauded South Africans for coming out in their numbers during protests calling for Zuma's resignation.

"ANC must know that yesterday was just the beginning of bigger things to come. The moral campaign to remove Zuma will be intensified over the next few days and weeks."

Bloem said they were encouraged by the steadfastness of protesters who kept going despite intimidation.

News24

South Africa

Progeria Teen Ontlametse Phalatse Dies

Ontlametse Phalatse, a sufferer of the rare genetic disorder Progeria, which causes premature ageing, has died. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.