A heave of shock is still felt across the nation after the dramatic weekend arrest of Herbert Kabafunzaki, the minister of state for Labour, on suspicion of accepting a bribe from businessman, Muhammad Hamid, popularly known as Aya.

The money was purportedly a sweetener for the minister to kill his parallel probe into Hamid's alleged sexual harassment of one of his female employees. On Monday, the minister of state for Ethics, Simon Lokodo urged his colleague to resign to save face while some MPs argued that until Kabafunzaki's side of the story is heard, it is too early to pass judgment.

Yet, as the minister cools off on remand at Luzira prison and investigations continue, many questions continue to swirl over his arrest, whose answers remain elusive. EDRIS KIGGUNDU explored some of these intriguing questions.

DID THE MINISTER SOLICIT A BRIBE?

According to businessman Hamid, Kabafunzaki asked for Shs 30 million to drop his own parallel probe into sexual allegations against him. Police had a running investigation too.

Hamid reportedly told him he could only come up with Shs 10 million but on the day of the meeting, he showed up with only Shs 5 million. To support his claim that the minister asked for a bribe, Hamid leaked a voice recording of a conversation between the minister and himself on social media. The recording, however, makes the situation murkier and on its own, it raises a new set of questions.

First, the minister appears to emphasize that he "wants to meet" Hamid urgently, to ostensibly see how the investigation can be stopped. The venue of the proposed meeting was Paradiso hotel.

But Hamid said he didn't want to meet the minister until police investigations into the sexual harassment allegations were complete. Kabafunzaki then offered to help out Hamid with the police investigation if they met, but the businessman appeared skeptical.

Sensing Hamid's skepticism, the minister made it clear that he "wants nothing" from the businessman, whom he promised to introduce to President Museveni.

As the conversation tails off, the two appear not to have reached any agreement about meeting as Hamid emphasized that any possible meeting should involve his lawyer.

Below are excerpts of the eight-minute conversation.

Hamid: Hello

Kabafunzaki: Hello this is Herbert; the minister.

Hamid: Eeeh...

Kabafunzaki: Hon Herbert Kabafunzaki.

Hamid: How can I know you Mr because so many calls I get.

Kabafunzaki: That's why I was forced to call you because Brian is telling me that many people are calling you.

Hamid: Yes.

Kabafunzaki: I was at Paradiso [hotel] because this guy is my friend; you know Paradiso?

Hamid: Yes I know; yes.

Kabafunzaki: And you know the owner?

Hamid: Yes.

Kabafunzaki: He is my friend.

Hamid: Yes, he told me.

Kabafunzaki: He is the one who told me he knows you very well.

Hamid: Me.

Hamid: Hello.

Kabafunzaki: Hello

Kabafunzaki: The owner of Paradiso [gardens in Muyenga] told me he knows you very well. He is your friend.

Hamid: Yes, he is my friend.

Kabafunzaki: So can you come to Paradiso; it's me calling you; at least you know me.

Hamid: Honorable, I don't know you; just you're the one telling [me]now.

Kabafunzaki: You saw me yesterday.

Hamid: Yes, I saw you yesterday.

Kabafunzaki: When you see me you will recognize me; I'm at Paradiso. Because of your friend, I want to meet you with your friend.

Hamid: Eeeh Honourable, what I'm saying I'm under police investigation.

Kabafunzaki: Yes Sir.

Hamid: Let them finish their investigation and we can meet, no problem.

Kabafunzaki: What I was telling you I want nothing from you.

Hamid: Eeeh

Kabafunzaki: There is nothing I want from you; you get?

Hamid: Police, they are investigating my home, they are researching in my office... all they are doing. So, let them finish and later on we can meet.

Kabafunzaki: No what I'm saying... understand me sir; I respect you.

Hamid: Even me I respect Honourable.

Kabafunzaki: That's why I'm telling you because of your friend eeh... hello..

Hamid: Hello.

Kabafunzaki: Because of your friend, I wanted to advise you, sir.

Hamid: What advice? Why don't you tell me, Honourable, because me I am scared completely. I have never seen this in Uganda... So, it's my first time; I don't believe anyone. You need to tell me, advise me on phone and next time when this issue is solved, we can talk [one on one] we can have good relationship. But now, until I finish I don't want to see anyone. I'm under pressure.

Kabafunzaki: That's why I want to reduce your pressure, sir.

Hamid: Noooo, because it is already in police; let them finish their research.

Kabafunzaki: Me, I have done my investigations and it's me to stop the police to do the investigations because... I'm going to give a report on Monday; understand, sir.

Hamid: No, Honourable, even when you have good evidence... it's not bad for me. I'm an honest person. If you got good evidence about me ... good investigation about me, it's ok... if you have got bad information, it's okay you give it to police and we see the results.

Kabafunzaki: Eeeh I don't know why you are annoyed, my friend.

Hamid: [Stammers a bit] Noo, I'm not annoyed. I have been here long time, I have not seen [anything] like this... so let them research what they need or the detail they are getting the whole of yesterday, today even now they are with me in my home...

Kabafunzaki: No, what you do sir, eeh Hello

Hamid: Yes I'm hearing you, Honorable.

Kabafunzaki: Yah as a friend of this guy of mine; I'm doing it because of him, I just want to give you three words at least I tell you what I'm going to do for you; you know he has told me everything.. I have known him for a long time, you get. And he is your friend and is your relative.

Hamid: Yah

Kabafunzaki: I'm going to stop these investigations, sir; I don't need anything from you.

Hamid: Already they did eeeh Honourable; from the whole of yesterday up to today, the whole night I have been with police.

Kabafunzaki: That's why I'm telling you, you have very many enemies and I'm going to advise you on what to do. And I'm going to introduce you to the president. I want to help you sir.

Hamid: Honorable, thank you very much. I appreciate even the president some time ago ...our president when he was here... [words not clear]

Kabafunzaki: I want... because you have enemies, I want to advise you.

Hamid: That is good if you want to show me the enemies; I appreciate.

Kabafunzaki: And secondly, sir, I want to clear your name... I want to tell the president that whoever is fighting you is not doing the right thing. So please, my friend, can you come and I talk to you for just two minutes with your friend here in Paradiso. Kindly, I request sir.

Hamid: Let me talk to my lawyer and eeh he say ok...

Kabafunzaki: I don't want to get involved with your lawyer.

Hamid: Without my lawyer I cannot do anything, Honorable; that one you have to know. I can't do anything without knowing my lawyer; if you need me to come with my lawyer, I can come but without him, I cannot come.

WAS THE MINISTER SET UP?

This follows from the first question. As he was led to the police car on Saturday, Kabafunzaki screamed: "It is a concoction. I did not do anything. The cameras are there. I didn't. I didn't."

Kenneth Mugabi, the lawyer for the minister, told The Observer yesterday that the entire incident was a set-up. In Mugabi's words, "The minister was having lunch at the hotel with his daughter.

Then Hamid came and said he wanted to talk to him privately. He said he had obtained information exonerating him from allegations of sexual harassment. He reluctantly went with him to another room but insisted that his daughter must be there. When they reached the room, someone brought the money and put it there on the table.

Then police officers came and put him under arrest, saying he had taken a bribe. This was a clear set-up. That is why the minister has insisted that they produce the footage of the CCTV cameras in the room to show whether he asked for a bribe."

WHO IS IN CHARGE OF THE INVESTIGATIONS?

Reports on the arrest of the minister indicated that it was carried out by personnel from the police and SFC. On the surface, it would appear that this would be police work, given the accusations leveled against Kabafunzaki.

But a reliable source close to the president told us that SFC is leading the investigation. The source said the minister, just like the two senior officials from the ministry of finance who were arrested recently, shall be interrogated by SFC investigators.

The source told us that the president had decided to involve the SFC in this new fight against corruption for two main reasons. First, SFC is under his direct control and, therefore, he can closely keep tabs on them. Secondly, we have been told that the president's trust in police is on the wane because its officers can easily be compromised.

"The president only involves police at the last minute as a matter of formality... like when they come to arrest the culprits but the planning and execution is done by the SFC," the source said.

Lt Col Chris Magezi, the SFC spokesperson, distanced the army unit from the minister's saga.

"Our role, our mandate is clear. We do not investigate. That is the work of the police. It is them you should be asking about the progress of the case," Magezi said.

Efforts to talk to the police were futile as Asan Kasingye, the police spokesperson, did not pick our calls.

WHY DID THE MINISTER INVOLVE HIMSELF IN THE PROBE?

Bribery allegations aside, many people have wondered why a minister would deeply get involved in investigations against Hamid instead of the police or the concerned technocrats in the ministry of Labour.

This, they say, could raise suspicion that the minister was motivated by something. In fact, in the audio conversation, Kabafunzaki at some point tells Hamid that he can stop the police investigation (if the two meet).

Yet Kabafunzaki is not the first public official to get involved in matters that can be handled at another level. President Museveni has often been accused of micromanaging state affairs; so have many of his ministers like Idah Nantaba, when she was minister of state for Lands.

Some analysts believe that given the big size of cabinet, some ministers get involved in trivial matters because they want to stand out from the pack. But this approach carries with it some risks, like Kabafunzaki has learnt.

WHAT NEXT FOR KABAFUNZAKI?

Lokodo has already called upon his colleague to step down and there is high expectation that he could be sacked if he does not resign.

City lawyer Isaac Walukagga told The Observer yesterday that if Kabafunzaki is convicted of extorting a bribe, he could serve not more than three years in jail.

Secondly, Walukagga said, the minister would also most likely lose his parliamentary seat and cannot stand for an elective public position for seven years preceding the next election.

"Morally, he will have no business representing people because a competent court has convicted him on charges that touch on moral turpitude and dishonesty," Walukagga said.