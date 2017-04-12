Namibia: Unseen Dangers in Loss of Hearing

AUDIOLOGIST Janet Brits says loss of hearing is now very common among teenagers and young adults.

World Health Organisation statistics for 2015 show that more than a billion teenagers and young adults are at risk of noise-induced hearing loss.

Brits said this could be a result of the unsafe use of audio devices, social lifestyle, and not taking the necessary care of the ears.

"It is important to take care of your ears, especially if you are working in loud places, or attending concerts and music shows," she advised.

Apart from avoiding noise-induced hearing loss, there are also other ways to ensure that you do not suffer hearing loss, which in most cases is irreversible.

CLEANING YOUR EARS

Contrary to common practice, it is not advisable to clean ears with earbuds. Brits says cleaning the ears with earbuds pushes the earwax further down into the ear, and close to the eardrum.

This also dries the elastic part of the ear which excretes the wax that keeps out foreign objects. The dryness also results in the ears being itchy.

Brits advises that using a moist cloth is the best way to clean the ear safely.

"With the small earbuds, you risk poking your eardrum. So, when you use the wet cloth, you do not risk poking your eardrum or drying it out," she adds.

CONTROLLING VOLUME

It is common to see people listening to music through headphones all the time. While modern-day smartphones warn users about possible damage to hearing when the volume is too high, some people still ignore the warning.

How loud is too loud?

Brits says there are several quick and easy steps to avoid developing noise-induced hearing loss.

One of them is the 60/60 rule. This rule suggests that you should only listen to music through your headphones at 60% volume, and for only 60 minutes a day.

She also advises that it is better to use over-the-ear headphones than earphones.

"Earphones are not tailor-made for all ears, so they sometimes do not fit properly. In trying to block outside noise, you are forced to increase the volume with the earphone already directly close to the ear," she noted.

Brits says in order to maintain healthy hearing, you can only listen to 85 decibels for only eight hours a day, 88 decibels for four hours and 91 decibels for only two hours a day to make sure you do not develop noise-induced hearing loss. Every three decibels you add, you half the time of exposure to the noise.

KEEPING A HEALTHY EAR

While you cannot physically exercise the ear, the ear benefits from exercise of the body as it is good for blood circulation, which is also needed by the tiny blood vessels in the ear.

Managing stress levels is also important in keeping healthy hearing. According to Brits, stress and anxiety have been linked to temporary and permanent tinnitus.

Tinnitus is a condition of a phantom ringing sound in the ear. Stress causes the body into fight or flight mode, which causes it to be filled with adrenaline to help it fight or flee from danger. The process in turn puts pressure on the nerves and blood flow, which pressure then travels up the inner ear, causing the ringing sound.

Get regular ear check-ups because hearing loss develops gradually. A check-up with a healthcare practitioner at least once a year is recommended.

Also, keep the ears dry by making sure you get rid of the water that may have entered the ear during bathing, showering or swimming.

TIPS TO AVOID HEARING LOSS

Do not use earbuds,

Rather use over-the-head headphones,

Avoid putting sharp objects into the ears to protect your eardrums,

Pay attention to the decibels your hearing is exposed to,

Give your hearing time to recover after exposing it to loud sounds at concerts. Go for regular checkups.