Uganda: Govt Reduces Power Tariffs

For the second quarter of 2017, households will spend less for each unit of power, the Electricity Regulatory Authority has announced.

According to the second quarter tariff adjustment from ERA, the electricity tariff for households that consume more than the 15th unit in a month will pay Shs 687.1 per unit, down from the Shs 696.9, translating into a 1.4 per cent deduction from what they paid for in the first quarter.

The quarterly tariff adjustment methodology provides for adjustment of the annual base tariff in line with changes in inflation, foreign exchange rate and fuel prices. Information from ERA indicates that the local shilling, a key parameter in the determination of the tariff, appreciated against the dollar.

"The Uganda shilling appreciated by 1.2 per cent against the United States dollar from Shs 3,630.22 in the base period to Shs 3,586.69 as at the end of February 2017," ERA said in a statement.

The appreciation of the local unit has been attributed to subdued corporate dollar demand, sizable export proceeds and continued remittances associated with activities of non-governmental organizations, according to Bank of Uganda.

The commercial consumer's tariff was lowered from Shs 629.0/kWh to Shs 620.9/kWh while the medium industries tariff was reduced from Shs 577.8/kWh to Shs 569.7/kWh. The large industrial tariff saw a 6.1 per cent reduction to Shs 370.2/kWh from Shs 376.3 that they paid in the first quarter.

According to ERA, the adjustment factors shall be applicable at peak, shoulder and off-peak times. Umeme is required to collect revenues from customers based on prevailing tariffs set by ERA. Umeme makes its money through the tariff.

According to Umeme's 2016 financial statement, the demand for power has increased relatively. Of the 950,814 it has, at least 157,270 customers were connected on pre-paid meters in 2016.

However, the statements indicate that the power distributer recorded a decline in net profit last year. This was attributed to the high cost of financing during the year in review.

"Finance costs increased 30.6 per cent to Shs 69.3bn [from Shs 53.1bn the previous year] owning to increased borrowing from the long-term financing to meet our capital expenditure needs," the statement reads in part.

Uganda Manufacturers Association, which consumers about 70 per cent of the electricity distributed, has always complained about the high power tariffs. President Museveni has promised that tariffs will drop once the 600MW Karuma power dam and the 185MW Isimba dam are complete.