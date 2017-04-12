Uganda: Microfinance Companies Bet Big On Leasing of Boda Bodas

A non-government organization has created a financial package for a cooperative group to buy commuter motorcycles, commonly known as boda boda, as a way of creating employment.

Leonard Okello, the chief executive officer of Uhuru Institute for Social Development, said the demand for boda bodas is so high that the firm decided to come up with a programme to empower the youth through a loan scheme.

"It is due to this that we are now mobilizing finances to procure boda bodas and work with boda boda organizations. We are able to give out motorcycles which are paid for in a period of up to 16 months," he said.

While launching the leasing project recently, Okello said: Through our Freedom Fund Enterprise, we have rolled out Piki-Credit, a facility aimed at providing flexible loans to cooperatives.

The loan is payable in 16 months with an initial deposit of Shs 500,000, and any member of a cooperative society can own a motorcycle. One can also pay around Shs 75,100 per week after depositing some amount.

William Mubiru, the chairman of Kampala Civic Centre Boda Boda Transporters Cooperative Society (KCCBT), said the boda boda business in Kampala is lucrative. Boda boda is seen as a solution to the gridlock traffic jam in Kampala.

According to Mubiru, leasing is the way to go because the money earned by a rider in a day is sufficient to pay back the loans. Boda boda cyclists earn a decent living, on average Shs 60,000 per day. The sector is estimated to employ about 1.5 million people, he said.

Companies have come up to engage in the business of boda boda. One such company is called Tugende. Information from Tugende website indicates that the firm provides motorcycles to recommended drivers in a lease-to-own arrangement. If paid on time, the drivers own the bike after 19 months or less.

Leasing companies are now looking to work with Kampala Metropolitan Boda Boda Assocition (KAMBA), Century Riders Association, and Smart Boda Boda which are seen to be organised.

Mubiru noted that acquisition of motorbikes is a challenge because many cyclists lack collateral to acquire loans.

"We only stand surety to our members who we trust will pay back; no leaser will extend such services to an individual if they are not sure they will be able to pay back," he said.