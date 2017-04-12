12 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: SNA to Mark 57th Anniversary

The Somalia National Army will on Wednesday will commemorate 57 years since it was etablished following the end of Italian colonialism.

A number of events will be held across the country to mark the day.

The main event is however to be held at the Defence ministry compound in Mogadishu and is expected to be attended by the Commander In Chief of the Somalia National Army President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo alongside army chiefs.

The capital Mogadishu will be in a lockdown with all major roads in the Central Business District closed down for the day.

All schools, colleges banks and money remmitance companies will be closed.

The government and Beenadir authority has asked residents to bare with the security measures.

Somalia army has faced numerous challenges in the last two decades of civil war that include unpaid or delayed salaries and lack of equipment.

However the current Farmaajo administration has pledged to place the welfare of SNA soldiers as a top priority.

