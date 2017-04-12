Sudan: Khartoum to Host Geographers Forum in December

Khartoum — Khartoum will hold during December 18 - 20 the Arab Geographers Forum with participation of geographers' societies from the Arab countries, Uganda, Chad, France, Britain and the United States.

The Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Tuesday received at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudanese National Geographic Society and affirmed the Presidency welcome to convocation of the forum in Khartoum.

Hassabo has announced his sponsorship and support to the society.

In a press statement, the Projects Secretary at the society, Al-Saddiq Rahamtalla, said that the delegation has informed the Vice - President on the foundation of the society and its goals and projects in the coming stage.

He said that convocation of the forum is aimed for informing about Sudan and its resources.