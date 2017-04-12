11 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum to Host Geographers Forum in December

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Khartoum will hold during December 18 - 20 the Arab Geographers Forum with participation of geographers' societies from the Arab countries, Uganda, Chad, France, Britain and the United States.

The Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Tuesday received at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudanese National Geographic Society and affirmed the Presidency welcome to convocation of the forum in Khartoum.

Hassabo has announced his sponsorship and support to the society.

In a press statement, the Projects Secretary at the society, Al-Saddiq Rahamtalla, said that the delegation has informed the Vice - President on the foundation of the society and its goals and projects in the coming stage.

He said that convocation of the forum is aimed for informing about Sudan and its resources.

Sudan

Rwandan Peacekeepers in Darfur Commemorate

Rwanda peacekeepers deployed under United Nations African Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), together with members of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.