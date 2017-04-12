Uganda: Ministry of Health Set for Shs 1 Billion Budget Shortfall

The ministry of health will face a huge underfunding in the 2017/18 financial year following cuts to its budget amounting to at least Shs 964 billion.

The cuts come at a critical time when the ministry is struggling to address challenges like the hepatitis B spread, stock-outs of essential medicines, laboratory reagents and blood supplies.

In the 2016/17 financial year, which ends with June, the health ministry received Shs 1.009 trillion. According to the Health Sector Ministerial Policy Statement for the financial year 2017/2018, the estimated cost for covering more than 20 districts affected by hepatitis B is Shs 200.6 billion but that money is not provided for in the next financial year budget, which comes into effect on July 1.

According to the policy statement, budget cuts will constrain the ministry from scaling up interventions to address the high burden of HIV/Aids, TB, malaria, nutrition, environmental sanitation and hygiene, immunization, hepatitis B and Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which require Shs 275m annually.

But the sector, according to the statement, will grapple with inadequate operational funds for Primary Health Care services (PHC), which also include educating communities to prevent disease spread.

"Shs 30 billion is required as start up costs to introduce community health extension workers (CHEWs) to educate communities on prevention of diseases and link the communities to health services. Shs 5bn is required annually for scaling up health promotion and education and effective communication to the population," said the statement.

The ministry requires an additional Shs 35bn for PHC to be provided to enable health facilities to operate at a reasonable level. Currently, some facilities at health centre (HC) II level receive less than Shs 100,000 monthly to cater for utility bills, maintenance, sundries, cleaning and outreaches, which is inadequate.

An analysis of the Ubos price indices shows that prices of goods and services in general have increased by 44 per cent between 2008/09 and 2012/13, while those of utilities alone (rent, fuel, water and electricity) increased by 20.4 per cent," the policy statement adds.

MORE CHALLENGES

The ministry requires Shs 164.4bn to revamp and operationalise all the HC IVs and upgrade HC IIIs to HC IVs in counties where they do not exist. Without that money, at least 29 counties will not have health centre 1Vs functioning and HC IIIs upgraded.

Construction of 318 HC IIIs is proposed to cost Shs 898.7bn while construction in the 93 sub-counties without a health facility at all is estimated to cost Shs 247bn.

Medicines and health supplies, especially lab supplies and reagents, require an additional Shs 100bn. The Uganda National Health Laboratory Services (UNHLS) needs an additional Shs 3bn for the provision of quality, accessible and comprehensive laboratory services in Uganda.

Health workers' uniforms require Shs 9bn but only Shs 3bn was allocated.

The ministry also needs Shs 5bn as startup capital for the National Health Insurance scheme. The money will be used to cater for the development of regulations, accreditation, staffing, equipment and sensitization.

Sampled vote for some key agencies in health sector

Financial year

2016/2017

2017/2018

Ministry of Health

1trillion

964bn

Uganda Cancer Institute

43.007bn

52.286bn

Uganda Heart Institute

17.798bn

18.120bn

National Medical Stores

237.964bn

258.075bn

Health Service Commission

Uganda Blood Transfusion Services

8.935bn

9.918bn

Mulago hospital complex

70.056bn

74.834bn

Butabika hospital

12.045bn

12.552bn

Local government (Primary Health Care)

337.570bn

350.278bn