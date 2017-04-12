SEVERAL people were beaten up and left for dead by riot police last Friday as farmers evicted from a property in Mazoe district tried to return to the property which has been taken over by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Two weeks back, scores of villages had their homes and property set on fire as they were forced off Arnold Farm and dumped along the Mvurwi-Concession road.

They were evicted without being given any alternative homes to make way for a wildlife project by President Robert Mugabe's wife.

Rights groups have condemned the First Lady for the forced removals.

The villagers had occupied the property for close to two decades after forcibly seizing it from a white commercial farmer during the country's chaotic land reforms.

Some returned to the property last week but riot cops swooped last Friday and destroyed their makeshift housing structures, accusing them of trespassing on private property.

Victims of the crackdown included Tapiwa Dhayisi and wife Leopatra Maizivei who were treated at a private hospital in Harare Saturday and later discharged and have since been housed at a safe house.

Rights groups accuse the ZRP of disobeying High Court orders stopping the police from demolishing the villager's houses and evicting them from the farm.

"The fact that evictions that violate human rights are allegedly being spearheaded by the First Lady, Grace Mugabe, is a serious abrogation of the rule of law, accountability, constitutionalism and democracy in the country," said ZimRights in a statement.

Zimbabwe Lawyers Human Rights's Moses Nkomo who is representing the affected families said the continued harassment of the villagers was in brazen defiance of a court order granted on March 31 "in terms of which the Home Affairs Minister and the Commissioner of Police undertook to stop participating in, or assisting or supporting in the unlawful evictions at Arnold Farm".

Police defy court order

"They also undertook to remove all their personnel from the farm, but in blatant disregard of the order of court, they (police) have actually set up a police base on the farm, and their officers are tormenting the villagers, burning down their homesteads and assaulting them," said Nkomo.

"They have even gone to the extent of arresting some villagers and charging them with criminal trespass despite being shown court orders authorising the villagers to stay put."

Last week the farmers appealed to the African Union and SADC to intervene and force Mugabe's family to respect the rule of law and property rights.

Meanwhile, narrating their ordeal to NewZimbawe.com a visibly angry Leopatra Maizivei said the police officers said they had orders to "kick out" everyone returning to the property.

"They accused me of being stubborn disobeying orders from the First Family by returning to the farm," she said.

"While I was talking to one of them, the rest were busy throwing other property outside. When I tried to put them back they started beating and kicking me till I fell to the ground.

"They continued kicking me all over the body saying this is the language I understand better while some were torching our house."

A bruised Tapiwa Dhayisi who only arrived minutes later and found his up huts in smoke said the police said they "took over the farm through jambanja (by force) and we are going to be removed by force."

"I was throughly beaten up and they told me that not even High Court will stop them from forcing us out of Arnold Farm.

"They later took me to their base station and said I am facing trespassing charges."