Photo: The Observer

Herbert Kabafunzaki talking to one of his lawyers.

Appearing in the Anti- Corruption court yesterday, Brian Mugabo, a political assistant to the underfire minster of state for Labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, made a confession to the charge of receiving and hiding a bribe worth Shs 5 million.

It's alleged that Mugabo received the bribe on behalf of the minister from businessman Muhammad Hamid, the managing director of Aya group of companies.

Drama played out after Mugabo was arraigned together with Kabafunzaki and a one Bruce Lubowa at the Anti-Corruption court, where they were charged with corruption-related offences.

When Agnes Alum, the Anti-Corruption court chief magistrate read out the charges to Kabafunzaki, clad in a suit, and Lubowa, an interior designer, they denied the offence.

However, when the charge of being an accessory after the fact, the only charge he was facing, was read out to Mugabo, who had no lawyer to guide him, he said "yes, I committed it."

The admission drew wild murmurs from Kabafunzaki's relatives who had packed the court.

"You are hereby convicted on your own plea of guilt...," magistrate Alum told Mugabo, who seemed quite relaxed.

Having admitted to the charge, Prosecutor Barbra Kawuma told court how Mugabo came to be entangled in the bribery saga. Kawuma told court that on April 8, Mugabo started the day running errands for Kabafunzaki on Gayaza road and later Makindye divsion.

After that, the two linked up at Serena hotel where they met with Hamid who first gave them Shs 5 million. Apparently, according to Kawuma, on receiving the money, Kabafunzaki handed it to Mugabo who pocketed it. That later, Mugabo went to the washrooms but, upon returning, he found security operatives in plain clothes.

Sensing trouble, Mugabo took off and hid the money behind a curtain within Serena hotel. Upon returning, security operatives asked him to hand over the money he had received from Hamid through Kabafunzaki. Kawuma said that at first, Mugabo denied receiving the money. But when security operatives searched the hotel, they found the money and arrested the duo.

After that narrative, Kawuma, a senior state attorney, pleaded with the magistrate to "defer" Mugabo's sentencing because prosecution wanted to talk to him.

Close court watchers believe Mugabo will turn into a state witness, who will be used to pin Kabafunzaki.

BAIL APPLICATION

Later, Kabafunzaki's lawyers led by Kenneth Muhangi made a bail application for their client. They argued that the charge against their client is not so grave that it will force him to flee the country.

Muhangi said his client was willing to hand over his passport. He said that since Kabafunzaki is an MP and a minister, it is highly unlikely that he will abscond when trial starts.

According to Muhangi, Kabafunzaki should be granted bail because he has four young children who depend on him and would suffer if he is incarcerated. However, the state objected to the bail application, saying investigations are still ongoing and since Kabafunzaki is still a minister, he can interfere with witnesses.

State Attorney Maxima Elizooba asked court to disregard Kabafunzaki's lawyers' argument that their client is facing a simple case. Elizooba argued that a conviction on corruption-related offences would mean that he cannot be employed in public service for the next ten years as the Anti-Corruption Act prescribes.

So Elizooba argued that by the mere fact that he faces such a punishment, it means he can interfere with investigations in order to frustrate the case. Elizooba also argued that since Doreen Kabafunzaki, who is Kabafunzaki's wife and one of his sureties, is a professional accountant, she can ably take care of the children.

Consequently, Alum adjourned the case to today [Wednesday] in order to deliver her ruling on Kabafunzaki's bail.