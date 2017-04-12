11 April 2017

Zimbabwe: Mayor, Town Clerk in Court Over Housing Stand Scam

The mayor here, Phillip Mutoti, and his town clerk, George Makunde have been summoned to appear in court to answer to charges of fraudulently allocating a residential stand to the mayor's four-year old son.

Mutoti, an MDC-T councillor, is accused of illegally acquiring the housing stand for his son, Nathan, and the scam was unearthed last year when the local authority carried out an internal audit into housing stands allocations.

Town clerk, Makunde, has also been summoned to appear in court with Mutoti to answer charges of approving the illicit transaction. The pair are expected to appear in court on 25 April.

The local council is reported to have been prejudiced of about $5,000 in the scam which took place in 2015.

After the internal audit report was released, the Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST), appealed to local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the town's senior officials for illegally acquiring residential stands.

CHITREST said corruption among senior council officials was rampant and seriously affected service delivery as the officials concentrated on illicit deals and amassing personal wealth.

The audit also implicated Zanu PF councillor, Charamba Mlambo for acquiring 41 residential stands between 2 July and 3 November 2015.

