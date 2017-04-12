The high-profile case involving Makerere University researcher, Dr Stella Nyanzi, yesterday took another uncanny twist, following reports that the government had sent a medical team to examine the controversial Museveni critic at Luzira prison, where she is incarcerated.

One of Nyanzi's lawyers, Isaac Semakadde, told The Observer by telephone that their team had already written a protest letter to prisons authorities on learning "with great shock" that "some psychiatrists went to interview Nyanzi in prison without court authorization."

"We have learnt with great shock and embarrassment that the management of Luzira prison, women's section, had given some strange medical personnel clandestine access to our client ostensibly to conduct an inquiry as to her sanity or other incapacity," Semakadde said.

Semakadde said they wrote to the commissioner general of Uganda Prisons Services to protest what he called a government action that violates the sub judice rule.

However, Prisons authorities made a quick attempt to allay the lawyers' fears, insisting in a statement that although Nyanzi had been visited by a medical team, they were not there to assess her mental state.

"Dr Stella Nyanzi underwent the normal medical check-up [that] all other prisoners go through; nothing special," said the spokesperson of Uganda Prisons, Frank Baine. "We cannot conduct a mental checkup unless court has ordered so."

On Monday, Nyanzi appeared at Buganda Road magistrate's court for her formal arraignment on the charge of cyber harassment for largely calling President Yoweri Museveni a "pair of buttocks" in a Facebook post.

But the arraignment quickly morphed into a battle over her sanity. The state applied to have Nyanzi committed to a mental facility for a checkup. Ultimately, she was sent to Luzira until April 25 when Chief Magistrate Mawanda promised to rule on the matter.

IMPLICATION OF MENTAL EXAM

Interviewed yesterday about the implication of a mental check-up for Nyanzi, which the state is seeking, Ibrahim Kivumbi Kaboggoza, a lawyer working with Joseph Kiryowa & co Advocates, said the state is trying to discredit Nyanzi.

"If she is found not to be mentally stable, then she is not liable for the crimes she is being accused of. An insane person is not capable of having an intention to commit a crime, which is a key ingredient in some criminal matters," Kivumbi said, adding, "The examination is just to discredit her; otherwise, it serves no useful purpose for prosecution."

Semakadde said the state is trying to eat its cake and have it.

"They can't call for a mental examination when it is them who opened up the case. According to our criminal justice system, only people in a normal state of mind can be tried. So, by them claiming that Nyanzi might be mad, they want to shoot down their own case but we will not allow them," Semakadde said.

Asked what happens if, indeed, Nyanzi is found to be mentally unstable, Nicholas Opio said, court might send her for treatment.

"All this is done in bad faith to de-legitimize Stella to declare her a lunatic so that she is sent to a mental hospital for treatment on the order of the court."

Dr Nyanzi rose to prominence when she stripped to her knickers in early 2016; protesting what she called the highhandedness of Makerere Institute of Social Research director, Prof Mahmood Mamdani.

However, after her run-ins with Mamdani that led to her suspension from Makerere for six months, Nyanzi directed her vitriol, peppered with sexual imagery, at President Museveni and his government. She accused them of misgoverning Uganda and failure to fulfill their promises.

In the normative stages, Museveni, who once said he doesn't care if he is abused because he can pay back in the same currency, ignored Nyanzi's profanities.

However, that was until Nyanzi attacked his wife Janet, also the minister of education, over a claim the First Lady made in Parliament that the government does not have money to fulfill Museveni's 2016 campaign of providing schoolgirls with sanitary pads.

