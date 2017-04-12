Uganda: Who Will Arrest the President Over Corruption?

Photo: The Independent

President Yoweri Museveni (file photo).

opinion

More than five topics competed for the attention of a newspaper column writer this week.

Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi's campaign of soliciting for sanitary pads for the girl child and her ill-advised arrest by the state features prominently.

Oxfam released a report in which it revealed that nearly half of Uganda's 37 million people live on less than Shs 5,400 ($1.5) a day. This means that the monthly income of each of nearly 18 million people in the country is Shs 160,000. Of course this doesn't mean that everybody gets it.

The dramatic arrest of Rukiga MP and junior labour minister Herbert Kabafunzaki even dwarfed the charging of two ministry of finance senior officials for allegedly receiving a bribe. The minister was arrested over similar allegations.

My intuition tells me that this minister was arrested for stupidity and naivety: for not knowing how dear the Aya Group chairman is to his boss, Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni not only presided over the ground-breaking for Hilton hotel, he frequently visited it to check on construction progress. Mind you, government destroyed buildings that used to house UTV together with their history, to free land for Aya Group.

This is no ordinary investor, my dear. What prompted the minister to raid their hotel over sexual abuse, I fail to understand. That a random girl has been sexually abused and you raid Aya! I think Kabafunzaki should have been taken to Butabika, and not Nalufenya. The whole story of sexual harassment has now been lost and the media has bought into it.

Anyway, the presentation of two reports to parliament, one on the standard gauge railway and performance of the economy, for me, is most significant. The parliamentary committee on infrastructure is chaired by a member of the ruling NRM, Denis Sabiiti (Rubanda West). Nearly 70 per cent of the MPs on this committee are NRM.

They visited Ethiopia to establish how much it has cost them to build a standard gauge rail line from Addis Ababa to Djibouti and within their capital. Their report is an indictment on this government.

To cut the long story short, Ethiopia has spent $5m per kilometer, Kenya has spent $6.3m per kilometer and your Uganda and Gen Hakuna Mchezo will spend $8.4m.

The explanation by NRM leaders is that for us we are going to construct Class 1 and not Class 2, like Ethiopia and Kenya. Hear this from this NRM-dominated committee: "The specifications for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Uganda are the same as those in Ethiopia and Kenya. Therefore, the railway Uganda is referring to as Class I is actually Class 2. Branding Class I as Class 2 is likely to lead to an inflation of costs," reports the committee. "Management team has been deliberately misguiding and misleading the country on the actual work to be undertaken on the SGR."

In total, Uganda wants to construct 1,724 kilometres of standard gauge railway at $12.8 billion. The Malaba-Kampala 273km line will cost us $2.3 billion. Ethiopia spent $3.4 billion on the 669km Addis-Djibouti line.

Mind you, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) offered Mr Museveni a commission (money) which the latter advised should be used to remodel the Tororo army barracks into a polytechnic.

This commission, for me, is a form of a bribe from these contractors. And you remember when his brother, Gen Salim Saleh, was once offered a bribe on the purchase of 'junk helicopters' and Museveni asked him to use it on welfare?

But most significantly, the parliamentary committee on national economy, in a report on performance of our economy, noted that the public debt is about to kill this country.

Both foreign and domestic public debt is now over $10 billion. And the committee reported that "it will take the economy 93 years to repay existing stock of debt at the current level of amortization. This means the extent to which the economy can borrow to meet the current debt repayment has declined from 33 years in 2008, meaning the external borrowing, say on non-concessional terms, will be sensitive to the country's ability to repay."

And to understand the extent of the problem, nearly half of the next budget will go towards debt repayment. Why? This government has borrowed from commercial banks to finance payment of salaries and all sorts of expenses. Although the total budget is Shs 28 trillion, only Shs 14 trillion is available for spending next year.

We are a country in crisis. One NRM MP suggested during debate on the performance of economy that it is in Rwanda where they have a serious government.

This infuriated government but maybe it remains factual. In future, I intend to revisit the issue of corruption and the involvement of the president. Trouble is that he is a sitting president and, therefore, protected at least for now by the Constitution. In fact, all these small arrests are a cover-up. The real problem is the man himself.

The author is Kira Municipality MP.