Uganda: As Kenyan Academician Said - 'You're a Thief If You're Rich in This Country'

With the sudden burst of Hamis Kiggundu onto the scene as one of Uganda's top businesspersons, Kampala is rife with speculations over whether he actually owns the monies he is using to invest.

With investments in some of Kampala's most prime locations, the young man's pockets must be deep. Ham, as he's commonly known, is not only rich, but also powerful. According to Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago, Kiggundu's building, Ham Towers opposite Makerere University main gate, was built in a road reserve.

Because of his power, the mayor notes, it was Makerere University which lost land to the ongoing road constructions there, and not Ham Towers which would ideally have been knocked down.

In the standoff over the redevelopment of Nakivubo stadium and the surrounding places, Ham has been visibly the most stellar of all contenders to the point that Kampala minister, Beti Kamya, sounds like his well-paid employee.

How could a man as young as Ham, who never participated in the 1986 liberation war, and is neither an NRM top politician, wield so much power and influence? How did he manage to so quickly get the ear of the president to even get captured in newspaper front pages showing development plans to a visibly pleased president? Kampala is humming with questions.

For different reasons, it is difficult to get concrete evidence about anything in this country. Be it crime or business, fine prints are difficult to get. For example, sometime in 2015, a video by Uganda's Australia-based surgeon Aggrey Kiyingi circulated on social media alleging that President Museveni and close members of his family owned most of the high-end businesses and prime assets in the country.

Because of the absence of avenues for verification, we may never know whether Dr Kiyingi's claims were true or sheer fabrications. Especially after the Park Yard scandal which involved rough evictions of small-capital small-income traders from the area, Kampalans are itching with gossip that Ham is a business-front of a top government/military official.

He is just a mercenary on a special assignment, the rumour goes. Kampalans have refused to believe that youthful Hamis Kiggundu was born with a silver spoon in his mouth; that he has been hardworking and spooky fortunate, that in a short period, he has become super rich and super powerful.

Many of his contemporaries, equally hardworking and in similar lines of business, remain underprivileged: Ham drives some of the fanciest cars in town; adorns the finest clothes, and often, we are told, moves with loads of cash on him.

Enviably, he can make a move on any town belle he so wishes! It is true, Ham's contemporaries could be unlucky; but God cannot heap all luck on a single soul.

As the Sudhir Ruparelia empire started caving in late last year, especially with the auctioning of his signature investment that was Crane bank, we were told he had offended the powers that be, deciding to bankrupt him.

Other sources claimed that having been a business-front, he had finally fallen out of favor. Oh boy, we recall those times when Sudhir was the epitome of hard work and smart business. He not only donated with abandon, he invested endlessly, and lived large like any accomplished bourgeois - classy automobiles, million-dollar parties. He was enviable too.

But with Sudhir's empire crumbling without proper explanation and a young lad inexplicably conquering Kampala like he was a grandson of colonial masters, we need to sit back and reflect: is it possible to be rich in this country without stealing or working with government functionaries to unfair benefits?

Appearing on NTV Kenya's AM Live, University of Nairobi's Herman Manyora delivered his reflection on this question: "Generally speaking, if you are rich in this country, you are a thief. The environment in this country is such that you cannot make genuine money in business. You cannot be a billionaire in this country, unless you have stolen from the public... the amount of interests charged on loans... the procurement and tendering procedures... are such that anybody really who has made money, [one] would have made it from government, and [two] would not have done genuine business... "

Manyora's self-acknowledged generalizations aside (for there are genuine and rich businesspersons), the inexplicable rise of Hamis Kiggundu, the sudden bend in the Ruparelia empire, and the rumours surrounding these two, reveal a particular world in the region: only thieves, in collusion with government hands, can be rich.

The author is PhD fellow at Makerere Institute of Social Research.