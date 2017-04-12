Uganda: Northern Uganda Leads in Depression Prevalence

At least three out of 10 northern Ugandans suffer from depression, a mood disorder that causes sadness, downheartedness and gloom, a health minister has said.

According to Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the minister of state for primary health care, most depressed people go unnoticed. She said depression, which is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, thinks and acts, doesn't get as much attention.

"Depression is the second leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 years. It's important for people to be alert to be able to detect early signs and understand that it co-exists with other serious physical and mental illnesses," Kaducu warned on April 6, during a press conference at the ministry headquarters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) categorises depression as a mental disorder that affects more than 300 million people globally. The condition, health experts say, affects more women, especially pregnant ones, than men and can lead to suicide.

At its tender stage, although one doesn't completely cease performing his/her duties, one finds it hard to continue with work and social activities. There is a total breakdown of one's moods when he or she reaches the severe stage and one will not be able to continue doing any activity at all. Severe depression also leads to suicidal thoughts.

Kaducu revealed that recent studies done under the Mental Health Action project 2014 found that northern Uganda faced the highest prevalence rates of depression.

The minister said three people out of 10 living in the northern districts have depression. She blames this on the effects of war in the region and current hunger and poverty.

Kaducu emphasised that government is determined to fight the disorder and has taken measures to ensure that people suffering from depression are given the best treatment.

"Government provides first-line treatment at all facilities and this medicine has been proven effective. We have trained people at primary health care level to be able to recognise the signs and symptoms of depression so that they can be able to monitor the patients," she said.

"A better understanding of depression, how it can be treated and prevented will help to reduce stigma associated with the condition and lead to more people seeking help," she added.

The regional director of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Matshidiso Moeti, observed that although there is an urgent need to have health professionals handling the condition, many African countries still lag behind. He said there is just one psychiatrist handling one million people and added that the mental health work force was too small to handle the growing numbers of depression patients.

Dr Moeti urged government to focus more on increasing the funds allocated to mental health institutions and sensitising communities about depression.