Uganda: Three Armed Men Arrested in Soroti Town

Kampala — Police in Soroti District are holding three suspected armed thugs who were arrested in Soroti Town on Tuesday evening after robbing a motorcycle.

Mr Michael Odong, the Kyoga East regional police spokesperson, said the criminals were arrested at about 8pm with one gun and 21 rounds of ammunitions.

He said the bandits were detected by bodaboda riders and civilians who trailed them for several kilometres until they failed to negotiate a corner and they fell down with their motorcycle.

"They tried ride away from the angry mob of residents but fell down as they negotiated a corner. They entered a bridge but the locals surrounded them," he said.

Mr Odong said by the time the police arrived at the scene, the locals had clobbered the criminals nearly to death. Police rescued them and they are currently being detained at Soroti Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, Police in Konge, Makindye Division in Kampala last night intercepted thugs with suspected stolen items that had been loaded in a Toyota Alion Registration number AUY 358J silver in color.

Mr Eston Atusingwize, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Konge police post identified the items among others a flat screen, a laptop, one amplifier, a DVD, flask, two ladies bags containing women shoes, house breaking implements, a flat iron, and an electric Deep flier

"Four suspected thieves took off but we managed to arrest the vehicle plus the stolen property and they are parked at Konge police post," Mr Atusingwize said.

This incident comes just days after police in the same area arrested three people over robbery. Additionally, last week two burglary incidents were foiled in Kiwempe, a neighbouring village.