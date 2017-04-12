With the aim of bringing pools of resources and creative ideas to save a great deal of time and money, The Vow Wedding Directory also known as The Vow, a wedding based online directory has been introduced in the country.

The Vow introduces users to some remarkable vendors in the wedding industry with great talent and professionalism that is tailored to the Malawian.

Owned by a husband and wife duo of Edward and Prudence Governor, the Vow has wedding vendors in all categories listed, and it is also where tips on wedding planning can be found.

"In as much as The Vow is a wedding centered website, it can also be used as a resource for planning events like engagements, bridal showers, conferences and even parties as the suppliers also fit in these categories. The Vow eases planning thereby saving the consumer money and a great deal of time. All this at a click of a button," Governor said.

He added that couples and all service providers in the wedding industry are also linked on the platform.

Quizzed on how the directory started, Governor explained: "The idea came to mind after seeing a lot of requests on Facebook for lists of wedding service providers like photographers, venues, cake makers etc. almost on a daily basis. Then the thought "what if we have a directory listing all this" was provoked.

"Of course, there are various Facebook pages on weddings but they are not organized in such a way that a person can easily find vital information. The key was to present the same in an organized manner thereby easing access and saving time."

In 2013-2014, through the couple's general interest in weddings, they thought of having a print wedding magazine with the aim of having the directory in the same.

But, as is the problem with most business startups, capital was a challenge.

"During those three years however, we would still bring the magazine idea up as we were pondering on other business notions. Because we know that our main goal is for the both of us to be full time entrepreneurs so the brainstorming never stops in our home."

"Finally, at around end 2015, we decided to do an online wedding directory. We did thorough research on the same and got inspiration from as many avenues as we possibly could. We initially planned to launch in 2016 but the universe had other plans so we launched on February 10th, 2017," Governor explained.

Among others, The Vow plans to link supplier calendars to the website Gift registry, The Vow Annual Awards, produce the Malawi Industry wedding report and provide budget assistance for couples.

"The Vow, as a business, understands the difficulty that comes in wedding planning. Our belief in the fact that weddings must be enjoyed and not endured makes us take that long stride (do the running for you) to get you resources that you need for the big day," Governor emphasized.