Africa: New African Woman Awards Nominees Announced - Who Is Changing The Game?

The New African Woman magazine will hold the second edition of its popularly-received New African Woman Forum(NAW Forum) (http://NAW-Forum.com) in Dakar, Senegal, on 12 and 13 April.

Following weeks of public nominations from across the continent and its Diaspora, the final nominees for the much-anticipated New African Woman Awards 2017 have been announced.

Chosen in 12 categories, 68 groundbreaking women have made the final list which will now be adjudicated by a special panel of judges, and the winners in each category will be announced on 12 April at a Gala Dinner in Dakar, Senegal.

The new UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, Somalia's first female presidential candidate Fadumo Dayib, Gambia's doyen of democratic change, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the South African Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya and her fellow countrywoman, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, are some of the names that made the final list from the thousands of nominations received.

Organised by the pan-African bi-monthly, New African Woman magazine, the Awards – which celebrate and honour exceptional African women who have made a positive impact and contributions in their communities, and the continent at large, in the past 12 months – take place on the eve of the New African Woman Forum, which takes place at Dakar's Terrou-Bi Hotel on 13 April.

Click here for the full list (https://goo.gl/UK82eD).

The New African Woman Awards and Forum, first held in London in March last year, under the theme "Changing The Game", were born from the ethos that launched New African Woman magazine nine years ago: to boldly and positively highlight, share and represent African women's issues, on the premise that women are an indispensable element in Africa's growth story, and to celebrate the women contributing to that change.