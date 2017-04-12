Tanzania: More Tanzanians Should Have Health Insurance

editorial

The push by some parliamentarians that the 23 public institutions yet to subscribe their employees with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) should do so is very important.

We also understand that Parliament was informed that the workers of the said institutions were covered by other health insurers. This is okay, but we think having multiple insurers is fine because each scheme has its limitations.

Our MPs should take the matter a step further. It is important that more Tanzanians get health insurance cover--be it with private providers the NHIF or the Community Health Fund (CHF).

Experts explain well why we all need to have health insurance. They say: "No one plans to get sick or hurt, but most people need medical care at some point. Health insurance covers these costs and offers many other important benefits. Health insurance protects you from unexpected, high medical costs. You pay less for covered in-network health care, even before you meet your deductible."

So far, for a country whose population stands at 50 million-plus, it is mostly those in formal employment who enjoy health cover.

Under NHIF, there has been a steady increase in coverage from 2 per cent of the total population in 2001/2002 to 7.1 per cent in 2011.

Other forms of insurance like CHF, Social Health Insurance Benefit (SHIB) under the National Social Security (NSSF), Tiba Kwa Kadi (Tika) and private insurance schemes cover more or less the same percentage of the population as NHIF.

This means, only 10 million Tanzanians are covered by health insurance of one kind or other. This is just 20 per cent of the population, the remaining are left out.

Parliamentarians should therefore push for more inclusion in health insurance coverage. The government too needs to cooperate with what the lawmakers as asking for.

Health insurance providers also need to ensure that they improve the services they offer in order to attract more subscribers.

DO NOT IGNORE ENGLISH

There has been, over a long period now, a concerted campaign to make Kiswahili the medium of teaching and learning from primary school to university.

Many of the arguments are valid, like the one about learning being much easier when one is instructed in their first language.

Countries like Japan, Germany and China have achieved scientific and technological milestones because knowledge there is offered in the national languages, proponents of Kiswahili are insisting.

We agree that English as a medium of instruction is one of the reason some of our youth, including graduates, have serious challenges making it when they undergo an interview conducted in English, no matter how competent one might be in technical aspects of the job one applied for.

However, we need to note that we are faced with a problem of overall quality teaching, not only in schools, but in colleges as well. We have serious challenges even with Kiswahili.

It means, we shouldn't believe our youth will be automatically more enlightened if they are to get all instructions in Kiswahili at school or university.

We need to boost teaching and learning environment at all levels and more importantly, we shouldn't push for Kiswahili with the aim of killing English, a language Mwalimu Nyerere used to refer to as the Kiswahili of world.