Tanzania: Grief As Mourners Witness Chande's Cremation

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of mourners gathered yesterday to witness the cremation of philanthropist Jayantilal Keshavji Chande (Sir Andy Chande), who died last Thursday.

The cremation service took place at about 11am at Kijitonyama Hindu Crematorium.

The service was attended by different diplomats from the United States of America, Britain and Canada in Tanzania.

A Hindu prayer was first recited at Sir Chande's residence in Masaki before the body was driven to Kijitonyama under police escort.

Mourners dressed in white sang Hindu funeral songs. Chande's body was finally placed on wooden platform for some minutes surrounded by the bereaved family members, where a Hindu priest led a prayer and hymns.

His three sons and grandson went round the space three times, while continuing with the hymns and later more wood was fitted and then the body was cremated.

According to the second born son, Anuj Chande, the family is proud of their father, who has left behind a reputable legacy in the country as a whole and has inspired various people individually.

"It's a great loss to the family, especially to my mother, but we'll live to carry on what he has left behind in our hearts," he added.

Sir Chande, 88, died last week. He has left a widow, three sons and three grandchildren.

He served as chairman of several company boards in Tanzania, including Tanesco, the National Milling Corporation, East African Standard Newspaper (now Tanzania Standard Newspapers publisher of Daily News), Tanzania Railways Corporation, Tanzania Harbours Authority, Air Tanzania Corporation, the National Bank of Commerce and Barclays Bank.

He was also a Freemason's former District Grand Master of East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzanian and the Seychelles).