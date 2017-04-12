Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Expand Health Service Provision

Dodoma — The government yesterday said it was looking for ways to construct hospitals in all districts in the country that are yet to have such facilities in their jurisdictions.

But the deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo, told Parliament that the process would be done in phases depending on availability of funds and national priorities.

He was responding to a question by Karatu MP Qambalo Qulwi (Chadema) who wanted the government to explain when it would construct a district hospital in Karatu.

In his key question, Mr Qulwi said it was nearly 20 years now since the government established Karatu District but there was no hospital yet there.

"When will the government upgrade the Karatu Health Centre to the district hospital level in order to assure residents with reliable health services?" He asked.

Responding, Mr Jaffo said it was the intention of the government to have all district hospitals properly equipped but budget limitations were the main obstacle.

"Currently, the government is working hard to source enough money that it will use to improve health facilities in all districts in the country. But we still encounter financial constraints," he revealed.

He said the government would also see how to upgrade health centres located in various districts to the district hospital level, where more sophisticated health services can be offered.