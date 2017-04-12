Tanzania: CUF Legislators Boycott Sakaya's Contribution

Dodoma — Some CUF legislators on Monday evening walked out of the debating chamber, leaving behind only two of them, following a party crisis.

The party is split into two groups - one led by the embattled national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and the other by secretary-general Seif Sharif Hamad.

Recently, Prof Lipumba announced Kaliua MP Magdalena Sakaya as acting secretary-general as the camp claimed Mr Hamad had failed to perform his duties.

The other camp also had suspended Ms Sakaya from party membership. When Ms Sakaya was about to contribute to budget debate, the MPs walked out of the debating chamber, leaving her behind and Maftah Nachuma (Mtwara Town).

Ms Sakaya used the chance to clear the air over the allegations raised by MPs against the political party registrar and her appointment. "Some MPs have been distorting issues here and I want to say that the registrar was correct and I was legally appointed as acting secretary-general," she said. However, Mr Ally Salehe said in a hand written note that they had to leave the House in protest.