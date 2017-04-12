Africa: Tanzania's Diaspora and What It Can Offer Back Home

column

I am attending a rare conference this week on the role Tanzania's diaspora can plan in advancing the nation's development. Globally, countries' diasporas can and have played a major role in contributing to the well-being of their nations.

Countries like Nigeria and Ghana have had citizens residing abroad contributing immensely to development undertakings back home. But there is near absence of documentation over what Tanzania's diaspora has historically exported back home.

This may partly be the reason why the nation continues to pay scant attention to the diaspora community. To make any reversals, such get-togethers of Tanzanians at home and their diaspora comrades deserve accolades.

By way of definition, diasporas are populations of migrant origin scattered among various destinations and between which there develops multifarious links involving flows and exchanges of people and other resources. Very often, the people involved in the transfers are relatively educated and may have benefited their countries even without relocating.

In the case of Africa, these are people who may have spent sizeable public budgets on their education. Hence, the main raison d'etre of the role of the diaspora debate is founded on the responsibility to make a return home. It is this obligation to offer back that I am mostly interested in.

But, to be able to justify the responsibility side, the rights discourse is inevitable. Therefore, one of my arguments in pursuit of the role of the diaspora in the development of Tanzania has been a call for the defence of the rights of such Tanzanians by way of constitutional guarantees.

For instance, how dare we call on their contribution to industrialisation when we have no clear clue of their numbers? Also, how possible is it to expect that the diaspora can shape democracy and development in Tanzania when they are denied franchise rights? Or should we hope that Tanzania's diaspora can be good ambassadors abroad with the current constitutional dispensation that denies them the right to attain dual nationality?

Of course, there are always counter arguments. A die-hard nationalist and friend of mine wonders what is likely to prevent Americans of Tanzanian decent and now living abroad from investing in Dar es Salaam or Kilwa without necessarily having to retain a Tanzanian passport alongside the Green Card. Some Tanzanians today are near citizens of no nation.

They hold dormant or expired passports from Tanzania as well as living on a Green Visa status which make them citizens of none to speak Immigration law in its strictest sense. To expect that such people can enjoy the freedom to invest whatever comes from their life savings is to hope for too much from such a vulnerable community.

Assuming there is a change in investment policy in the country of residence or origin, it becomes terrible for them. It may go without saying that the allowing of dual citizenship would open up Tanzania to quite a lot of potential for investments from Tanzanians in the diaspora.

On the other hand, there are other albeit softer points of discussion. One of the social issues repeatedly raised by Tanzanian women who happen to marry abroad is the loss of their citizenship at the time of accepting the national identity of their foreign spouses.

This has come circumstantially and without the choice of so many of the Tanzanian women married outside the borders of Tanzania. As a result, it has a tremendous effect on not only the couples but also the offspring. This is partly why a lot of educated women stood for dual nationality during the Constitution debate which stalled in 2014.

I would wish that this issue re-surfaced now as the constitutional process restarts after the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba John Mwaluko Kabudi, announced a fortnight ago. Let the people speak on each and every aspect of their constitutional rights.

So, what is the future like regarding the rights of Diaspora Tanzania? Looks uncertain! One can only hope that Tanzania can reform her legal and constitutional dispensation to give a lot more rights to the diaspora communities before expecting any returns from them.

As it goes in the study of international relations, non-state actors are increasingly taking the place of states, which used to be the sole actors in the past. New international relations require that we accord equal weight to actors in the international landscape other than the nation-state.

Apart from investments, Diasporas can offer charitable contributions, donations to social and political establishments to promote democracy as well as capacity assistance in many areas that are key in poverty eradication and national development.