12 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Project to Add 200MW

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The government plans to start exploiting geothermal power at Lake Ngozi in Mbeya in the next fiscal year.

The generation will alleviate electricity shortages in Tanzania, which heavily relies on hydropower and lately gas.

Geothermal energy is derived from the earth.

The manager planning and projects for the Tanzania Geothermal Development Company, Mr Shakiru Kajungus, told The Citizen a renewable energy forum that feasibility studies in Songwe, Mbaka Kiejo and Ngozi had been completed.

According to Mr Kajungus, 200MW of geothermal energy are expected to be generated by 2025.

Mr Kajungus said the government was working with foreign development partners to get more funds for the project.

Tanzania has 50 areas potential for generating 5,000MW of geothermal power.

