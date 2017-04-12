Tanzania: Iron Ore, Coal Projects to Start Soon, Says Govt

Dodoma — The government has revealed that mining at the Liganga iron ore and Mchuchuma coal project sites would start anytime during the Five-Year Development Plan 2016/17-2020/21 in a bid to boost industrialisation in the country.

Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage told Parliament yesterday that processes for the two major projects were at an advanced stage.

He said investors for the projects have already been obtained and that the ministry was proceeding with relevant investment arrangements in order to have the two projects handled carefully for the benefit of the country.

Mr Mwijage was responding to a question by Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) who wanted to know when the two projects would take off.

Mr Mbilinyi argued that demand for metal in the world market was growing and thus there was a need for the government to speed up its processes to have the two projects begin.

In his main answer, the minister insisted that the government has seen the need of satisfying itself on how best it would benefit from the projects before okaying the secured investors to start extractions.

"After finalizing with all necessary protocols, we will let the two projects start. I remain optimistic that these will take off within the duration of the current Five-Year Development Plan since the main focus of the fifth-phase government is to ensure establishment of key industries in the country," he said. The Mchuchuma site is estimated to have over 540 million tonnes of coal deposits, which will be able to produce 600 Megawatts (MW) of electricity for over 100 years.

It is intended also that out of the electricity, 250MW will be used for the Liganga iron ore mining project while the remaining 350MW would be injected into the national grid.