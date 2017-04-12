Tanzania: Magistrate in Court Over Bribe

Bukoba — A Magistrate with Kyaka Primary Court in Misenyi District, Nelson Bagenda (29), yesterday morning appeared before the Bukoba Resident Magistrate's Court for allegedly soliciting for a 20,000/- bribe.

A prosecutor from the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Fortunatus Mpangamila, alleged before Resident Magistrate Aloys Katemana, that on November 30, 2015 the accused (Bagenda), together with second accused, Dezideri Benedict (46), a Court Assessor at Kyaka, jointly solicited for 20,000/- bribe.

According to Mpangamila, the accused demanded and received 20,000/- from the two accused persons, who had a pending criminal case to allow them get bail. Testifying in court, Flavian Kowero, who is a Senior Official from PCCB, told the court that the matter was reported by Herman Karemire and they (PCCB) laid a trap and arrested Bagenda and Benedict.

Both the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released on a 2m/- bail with two sureties. The Criminal Case No RM CC 13/2017 was adjourned until April 18, this year, for further hearing.

Meanwhile, Jovitha Edward (25), from Kashai Ward in Bukoba Municipality appeared before Resident Magistrate Joanitha Rwehabura, facing a charge of using abusive language to induce another male to commit sodomy.

Prosecuting, State Attorney Emmanuel Mavere, alleged before the court that the accused committed the offence between February 27 and March 31, this year, at the Bukoba Bus Stand.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and he was released on 700,000/- bail with two sureties. Preliminary hearing is expected to start on April 13, this year