DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa says they are desperate for a victory after a mixed start to their season and a victory over bitter rivals CAPS United could provide just the tonic the Glamour Boys need.

The capital's two biggest football clubs meet in the Independence Cup semi-final at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

DeMbare are without a win in their opening two league matches of the season.

Makepekepe won the two giants' clash in a ZNA Charities Shield semi-final tie at the same stadium 3-1 recently.

CAPS United went on to win the ZNA Charities beating Highlanders in the final in Bulawayo.

The other semi-final will feature last year's finalists Highlanders and FC Platinum at Barbourfields.

The winners will play the final on Independence Day on Tuesday while the losers will battle it out for third and fourth place at Barbourfields.

Last year's Independence Cup winners Chicken Inn will not be able to defend their title.

"We have already played CAPS United before and we lost. We want to atone for that defeat. So we are itching for a victory.

"We are thirsty. That game was our first competitive game of the year, but we have since played four matches.

"CAPS United are on a roll and they are also playing in the Champions League, but we also want to stand up and be counted.

"Such games give players an element of belief and confidence," said Mutasa.

Samaita doesn't believe there is added pressure going into the Cup game against CAPS United at a time when his team are yet to register a win in the league.

"Every game is a pressure game. Any game that Dynamos play is like a cup final. We have played three games, so we are saying we have never won in a competitive match and here is our chance to redeem ourselves," he said.

However, the DeMbare coach might have found some comfort from the fact that his charges were able to score two goals away against Triangle last weekend.

His newboy Quality Kangadze was on target and the coach is already planning a partnership between him and Cameroonian striker Christian Joel Epoupa.

"We are still working on combinations looking for someone who can give us that edge," said Mutasa.

Epoupa is still waiting for his clearance, but the papers should be ready by the weekend.

ZIFA have pegged their gate charges at $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for the VIP Stand while people in the VVIP section will have to part away with $10.

Independence Cup Fixtures

Sunday: CAPS United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields).