12 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Avails 2.9 Billion/ - Medical Kits to Public Hospitals

In a move that aims at enhancing health service in the country, the government yesterday embarked on an exercise to supply medical kits worth 2.9bn/- to hospitals in 184 districts.

Acting Head of Communications in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Catherine Sungura, said in a statement to the press yesterday that each hospital will receive 20 hospital beds, 5 delivery beds, 25 mattresses and 50 bed sheets.

"Each district has been allocated with 3,680 hospital beds, 920 delivery beds, 4,600 mattresses and 9,200 bed sheets and that the exercise will be finalized by June 30," read part of the statement.

Yesterday, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, handed over the medical kits to Kongwa Member of Parliament and the National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai in Kongwa constituency to kick off the exercise. "It's my expectation that the medical kits will be supplied to public health facilities in need and in accordance with priorities of respective district councils," she said.

The Minister extended gratitude to President John Magufuli for his decision to ensure public funds are spent for improvement of social services, adding that second phase of the supply will be to Zonal Hospitals, Special Hospitals and Regional Referral Hospitals.

The supply of medical kits to all public hospitals is part of the promise by the President to improve the health service in the country to enable the people get access to standard social service.

The fifth phase government has increased the budget in healthcare from 31bn/- in 2015/16 fiscal year to 251bn/- in 2016/17 financial year thus to make a major improvement in the health sector to enable the people get access to health.

Tanzania

