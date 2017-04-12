12 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Absent At FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC currently holding at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is functioning in his place.

The reason for the President's absence was not known as there was no official position on the development.

Apparently, Buhari's non appearance was a surprise to most of his Ministers who had expected him to preside the meeting.

Signs that he would have presided over the meeting became conspicuous when a security operative in plain clothe stood behind the President's seat to secure it.

Such had been the culture at the meeting and indeed, any other function the President is billed to attend.

But by 11am when the FEC meeting was scheduled to commence, Osinbajo's voice resonated from the background as he called for the National Anthem.

The development abruptly alerted most Ministers who were hitherto exchanging pleasantries with each another to settle down for the day's business.

Journalists were later excused from the meeting.

It is not known whether the President would join the meeting later.

It will be recalled that the President since he returned from his medical trip on March 10 had been presiding over FEC.

His last FEC however was last week Wednesday when he launched the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan, ERGP.

Nigeria

Magu May Remain Acting Anti-Graft Chairman - Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday gave the clearest indication yet that it would not succumb to the Senate and remove Ibrahim… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.