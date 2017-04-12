12 April 2017

Madagascar/Malawi: Flames Relocate to Nchalo for Training Camp - to Acclimatise Hot Weather Ahead of Madagascar Tie

Malawi national football team, the Flames, has engaged extra gear in preparations for Championship of African Nations (Chan) game against Madagascar on April 22 by moving the training camp to Nchalo 50km from Blantyre.

The Flames under newly recruited Belgian expatriate coach Ronny Van Geneugden has moved to Malawi's lowest point area of Shire Valley to acclimatise to hot weather conditions awaiting them in Madagascan capital of Antananarivo.

Team manager Peter Mponda also said the relocation had been done after establishing that the game would be played on a natural grass in contrast to the artificial turf the team had been training since 26 March.

"The game will be played on a natural grass pitch but also it is so hot so Nchalo would be able to expose the players to such conditions," Mponda said.

In another development the Flames have been dealt a blow following the injury to defender Miracle Gabeya and striker Peter Wadabwa six and two weeks respectively.

The Flames also played Nchalo United, a team in Malawi's second tier league in a friendly game on Tuesday.

Nchalo are coached by former Nyasa Big Bullets and national team midfielder, Mabvuto Lungu.

